Can you guess price of Salman Khan's bulletproof car?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 04, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan bought himself a bulletproof car recently.

Amid death threats, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has increased his security. After getting an arms license, the actor has reportedly bought a bulletproof car as well. This got confirmed after Khan arrived at the Mumbai Airport on Monday surrounded by his security team on a bulletproof Land Cruiser. So, how much did it cost him to acquire this special car? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the assassination of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, Khan has been making the headlines as he was issued a death threat by the people suspected to have been behind the singer's demise.

New findings, confessions, and revelations are coming up daily.

So, obviously, the actor taking steps to increase his security is the need of the hour.

Cost Khan spent Rs. 1.50cr for his bulletproof car

According to reports, the actor's new car, an SUV is a Toyota Land Cruiser, priced at about Rs. 1.50cr. Presently, the car is out of production. But the one he owns, comes with Toyota's bulletproof reliability, according to Carwale's website. In videos shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Khan can be seen getting out of this car and making his way to the airport.

History All about the death threat issued to Khan

The death threat was issued by Lawrence Bishnoi in June, days after the assassination of Moose Wala. The letter was discovered by Khan's father Salim Khan's security personnel when the writer went for a walk in Mumbai. It carried the message: "Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)." Bishnoi had issued a death threat to Salman in 2018, too.

Confessions Bishnoi confessed to having attempted to murder Khan

After interrogations, Bishnoi admitted to having appointed his gang member—Sampat Nehra—to murder Khan in 2018, to "teach him a lesson" for killing a blackbuck in 1998. Bishnoi told the police that Nehra couldn't execute the plan since he didn't have a rifle to shoot a long-distance target. During his interrogation, Bishnoi also added that only he will decide the fate of Khan.