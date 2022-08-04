Entertainment

Ranveer Singh to pose nude for PETA India campaign?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 04, 2022, 05:36 pm 2 min read

PETA India has invited Ranveer Singh for 'Try Vegan' campaign.

Days after Ranveer Singh kicked off a storm by posing nude, the star might be donning his birthday suit once again. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has invited the actor for their next campaign after learning that Singh went vegan for his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While the invitation has been sent, Singh is yet to accept.

Singh has been making headlines ever since he bared it all for his Paper magazine photo shoot.

In one of the photos, he is seen posing on a Turkish rug with his derrière visible.

The photos made their way online even before the actor could post them and seemed to rub people the wrong way.

Although, some Bollywood fraternity members sided with Singh.

PETA India sent a formal invitation to the actor inviting him to be part of their movement to promote veganism. They detailed other Bollywood celebrities who are linked to their campaign and wrote, "To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA, India advertisement with the tagline: 'All Animals Have the Same Parts - Try Vegan'?"

PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera said, "Having given healthy vegan eating a go, Ranveer Singh is the perfect candidate to encourage others to try vegan, too - for animals, their own health, and the planet." If Singh chooses to oblige, he will join celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, and Natalie Portman in promoting PETA's cause.

On the work front, Singh has a very busy schedule ahead. He has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside actor Pooja Hegde in the pipeline and he also recently wrapped up Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Separately, he will reportedly shoot two more seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls—a Netflix interactive show that was well-received by fans.