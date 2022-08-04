Entertainment

'Moon Knight': Did Oscar Isaac just confirm Season 2?

'Moon Knight': Did Oscar Isaac just confirm Season 2?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 04, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

All about 'Moon Knight' Season 2. (Photo credit: Marvel)

If a recent TikTok video is to be believed, then the series Moon Knight on Disney+ Hotstar might just get another season! Considering that Season 1 ended with the introduction of Marc Spector/Stephen Grant's (Oscar Isaac) third identity, it seemed evident that Isaac will be reprising his role. Now, although not officially, maker Mohammed Diab and Isaac have dropped a major Season 2 hint.

Context Why does this story matter?

Season 1 of Marvel's Moon Knight on Disney+ Hotstar concluded back in May.

The series arc followed the life of Spector aka Grant, two strongly opposite alters, who are in the midst of a mystery that involves the gods of Egypt.

Irrespective of featuring a new superhero on screen, the series opened to positive reviews and gained a good amount of traction.

Video 'Why else would we be in Cairo?'

Executive producer Diab tweeted a TikTok video that showed him and the series lead Isaac in an unknown location in Egypt. In the video, a TikTok user asks, "The question on everyone's mind—is there a Season 2 [of Moon Knight]?" The camera then panned over to Diab playing coy before Isaac appears and says, "Why else would we be in Cairo?"

Twitter Post See the video here

🚨 Oscar Isaac and director Mohamed Diab teases ‘MOON KNIGHT’ Season 2



They are currently in Egypt, Cairo. A fan asked about S2 and Oscar replied with: “Why else would we be here”



(via hayaattiaaa | Tiktok)pic.twitter.com/TQsONY3H7C — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 3, 2022

Premise What is 'Moon Knight' all about?

Moon Knight narrated the story of a London museum gift shop employee Grant (Isaac) who finds himself waking up in strange places with no recollection as to how he got there. Over the course of the series, he finds out that an alternate and more aggressive personality (Spector) lives inside him. The series showed how Grant grapples for control over his own body.

Information What might happen in 'Moon Knight 2'?

Season 1 introduced us to the third alter—Jake Lockley—who is said to be Moon Knight's most violent personality as per the Marvel Comics. It is likely that Season 2 will explore the possible altercation between Spector/Grant and Lockley. Moreover, the next season might also show developments around May Calamawy's character Layla El-Faouly who transitioned into Egyptian superhero Scarlet Scarab in Season 1.