'Moon Knight' episode-6 review: Epic finale witnesses clash of Gods

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 04, 2022, 07:21 pm 2 min read

First season of 'Moon Knight' gets nicely wrapped

After six weeks, the Disney+ Hotstar series on brand new superhero Moon Knight came to an end with an epic finale on Wednesday. Enriched in Egyptian mythology and utilizing the many dimensions of the human brain, director Mohamed Diab does a pretty decent job in wrapping up things in the first season. Here's our review of the sixth episode of Moon Knight.

Story Ammit finally is free...

Following a trippy journey hanging between life and death, Marc Spector and his other persona Steven Grant (both played by Oscar Isaac) return to the land of the living. Meanwhile, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) releases "Devourer of the Dead" Ammit, thereby wreaking havoc. Now, Spector/Grant, Layla (May Calamawy), and the Moon-god Khonshu must join forces to defeat the "evil" goddess and her follower.

Technique Interactions take the pie

An adequate concoction, the sixth episode had its just-enough amounts of action, intrigue, wow moments, and twists. While it never quite reached the excellent mark, the interaction between Layla and Taweret, and Khonshu and Ammit take the pie. There are comical entries and fast sweeps taking us from one place to another, thereby making sure the pace never drops throughout its 42-minute length.

Spoiler There's an after-credit scene, too

Of course, Isaac is just brilliant like he has been throughout. He embodies slight, subtle mannerism changes as he switches from Spector to Grant. Bringing to light the life of a person tackling dissociative identity disorder (DID) is also not insulting or one-dimensional. And, finally Jake Lockley, the third personality of Spector gets revealed. Don't forget to check out the after-credit scene!

Verdict More of Moon Knight, please?

Overall, for the character Moon Knight—who was complex with several nuances and brand new to MCU—the six-part series does a splendid job of setting the ground. The last episode does seem a bit hurried as it had a lot of ground to cover, yet it ends in a satisfactory shape, with the hope that we might see more of him. Verdict: 4/5 stars.