Lifestyle

Interesting facts about 'Marc Spector' aka 'Moon Knight'

Interesting facts about 'Marc Spector' aka 'Moon Knight'

Moon Knight will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30, 2022.

Moon Knight is the latest entrant in the MCU family whose series is set to start airing on Disney+ Hotstar from March 30, 2022. However, not many people know about this superhero, aka Marc Spector's, comic book story. The former mercenary has several personalities and slips in and out of them without even realizing it. Here are some interesting facts about Moon Knight.

#1 How was Moon Knight born?

Marc was in Egypt to protect a professor when he reached a temple devoted to Moon-god Khonshu. One of the team members got greedy for the treasure trove there. However, the professor objected, which led to a scuffle. The professor died while Marc was badly injured. He then saw Khonshu in his visions who asked him to serve him in exchange for life.

#2 Spector was filthy rich

The superhero made a lot of money during his time as a heavy-weight boxer. He had also invested his earnings under the name of Steven Grant. The returns turned out to be in billions which make him one of the wealthiest characters in Marvel. He funded research that lead to the development of cutting-edge technology, which he ultimately used to fight crime.

#3 He has a unique style of fighting criminals

(Photo credit: Marvel)

Spector's skills and superpowers made him use a unique fighting approach. He allows enemies to attack him and endures the pain. He could be facing bullets or arrows, he just doesn't block them. Besides, he has some of the coolest gadgets in the Marvel universe. He has a Mooncopter to travel around, a crescent dart, and has ridden a moon-themed limousine. Wow!

#4 Moon provides him power

Like we told you before, an agreement with Egyptian Moon God- Khonshu gave Spector his powers. He has a clear night vision, the ability to notice mystical planes, enhanced power of self-healing, and immense durability and strength. However, Moon's position decides if his powers would increase or decrease. Interestingly he doesn't have any powers during the day or in absence of the moon.

#5 Moon Knight had multiple nervous breakdowns

(Photo credit: Marvel)

The superhero had gone through tremendous trauma in his personal life ever since he started creating different identities for himself. This process fractured his mind. It is hard to tell that what we are seeing or reading, is even true or simply inside his head. He was even diagnosed with a dissociative identity disorder. One storyline even says that he is in an asylum.

#6 Moon Knight has an espionage web

(Photo credit: Marvel)

The superhero has an intelligence network that tells him about all the misdeeds happening in the city. It is the same how Batman has his own network of informers. Spector's spy system is called the Shadow Cabinet, which consists of six informers. It includes a hacker and also a doctor. Spector pays them back either monetarily or being doing them favors.