5 ways to use coconut water

Coconut water is filled with nature's goodness to help you improve your overall health.

Coconut water is a highly nutritious drink that can instantly rejuvenate us, no matter the season. Natural coconut water includes 94% water with fairly low calories. It is also rich in electrolytes, several plant hormones, amino acids, and enzymes. Additionally, it can also be used in your skincare and hair care routine. Here's how to reap the benefits of coconut water.

Coconut water is a complete oral rehydration solution. It has the necessary electrolytes, natural sugars, amino acids and antioxidants.

Antioxidants are a group of chemicals that reduce oxidative stress which is responsible for many diseases and illnesses.

Coconut water is rich in potassium and magnesium.

Caution should be exercised and it shouldn't be consumed in high amounts by patients with kidney failure.

#1 Acne and acne scars

A study has asserted that coconut water has antimicrobial properties that can combat acne. Although coconut water cannot heal acne, one can use it as part of their skincare regime to aid the process. For application, make a paste of coconut water and turmeric. You can also make a spray with equal parts, some essential oil and use it as a mist.

#2 Coconut water can speed up the recovery of dengue patients

Dengue can lead to dehydration and coconut water can help fight the condition best. It can maintain the electrolyte levels of the body, energize your body, and lower down weakness. Besides, it is full of nutrients that can help the patient recover faster. Healthcare experts suggest drinking two glasses of natural coconut water to speed up the recovery process.

#3 Fresh coconut water is good for pregnant woman

Several studies have proved that coconut water during pregnancy can boost immunity, enhance the functioning of kidneys, and keep urinary tract infections at bay. It is also a good exercise drink during pregnancy. However, it is important to consume the same in moderation. During pregnancy, doctors recommend having coconut water right after the coconut is freshly cut to reap the benefits.

#4 Coconut water can brighten your skin

Coconut water can also brighten your skin by improving the tone of damaged skin. It is rich in vitamin C that has the ability to fight pigmentation. Mix half a tablespoon of turmeric and sandalwood along with some coconut water to make a paste. Apply the mixture to your face. You can also use it on other problem areas, such as elbows and hands.

#5 It can prevent dandruff and promote hair growth

Coconut water can keep your scalp hydrated and its anti-inflammatory properties can prevent dandruff and soothe an itchy scalp. It is also known to help your hair grow better. Simply massage your scalp with coconut water to enhance blood circulation. Leave it on for at least half an hour. Wash your hair with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo.