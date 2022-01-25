Lifestyle

Affirmations: What are they and 5 easy ones for beginners

Positive affirmations improve our mental health and boost positive thoughts.

Are you aware of the principle of positive thinking? It advocates having only positive thoughts, that can then lead you to your goal. Affirmations are a way to reinforce these positive thoughts. They can clear your mind of negativity and keep you focused on your desires. If you have been trying to instill your life with positivity, then affirmations are the way to go.

Definition Understanding what affirmations really are

Affirmations are influential short sentences that have the power to shape your reality if constructed in the correct way. When you affirm something, your mind starts creating positive thoughts. These thoughts then conjure up related images in your mind which inspire and motivate you. When your mind repeats these words, you subconsciously end up creating what you desire.

#1 I am worthy of happiness, love and abundance

This affirmation can instantly boost your self-worth and self-esteem. It will make you believe in yourself and accept the way you are. It will make you aware that you are equally worthy of love, happiness, and fulfillment like others around you. This positive affirmation will inspire and empower you to realize your dreams and shift your thinking to find purpose in your daily life.

#2 Every day is a fresh start

When you are in a sad and depressed mood with low vibration, this affirmation can revitalize and boost your mood. Repeat this affirmation before getting out of bed. You are training your mind to believe that every day is a fresh start with a new beginning and infinite possibilities. You will feel more confident and will be able to let go of the past.

#3 I am grateful for this life and all the blessings

It's extremely important to express gratitude for what you already have to lead a healthy and positive life. This affirmation will make you more aware and help you look for positivity in each and every experience. It will also eliminate negative thoughts and change your energy into a positive one. This affirmation is full of powerful words which will attract good things in life.

#4 I have the courage and resilience to get through challenges

This affirmation is perfect for when you are having a tough time, when you break down or fail to achieve your goal. Life can throw difficult challenges at you but this mantra can make you strong and help you believe in yourself. Instead of feeling bogged down, remind yourself of your courage and resilience, and all the hurdles that you have crossed until now.

Information I am worthy of creating the life I desire

This particular statement is all about empowerment and strength. It will help you realize that you have the power to create the life of your dreams. This will allow you to choose thoughts and actions that have a positive influence on your life.