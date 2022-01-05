5 recipes to make with fresh oranges

Oranges are super refreshing and aromatic and can be enjoyed in various ways

Oranges are winter's favorite citrus fruits that are sure to brighten up your meals. Oranges are rich in vitamin C and folate that improve blood circulation. These aromatic fruits are also high in antioxidants and are extremely beneficial for the skin. From delicious orange-infused cakes to yummylicious orange salads, there is a lot you can do with them. Check out these few orange recipes.

#1 Orange Cinnamon Rolls

Give the traditional sugar-coated cinnamon rolls a break and try the glazy orange cinnamon rolls instead to kick start your day. Mix dry yeast and warm orange juice with sugar, orange zest, eggs, and butter. Then add salt and flour and beat well. Make a dough, roll it, and sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mix over it. Bake for 22 minutes. Drizzle some orange icing and serve.

#2 Orange Spritz Cookies

These crunchy orange spritz cookies combine the perfect buttery taste of shortbread with the sweet and tangy flavor of oranges. Beat brown sugar, cream cheese, and butter until fluffy. Then add flour, orange zest, salt, and mix well. Shape the cookies with a cookie cutter and place them on baking sheets. Sprinkle some colored sugar and bake for 6-9 minutes. And it's ready.

#3 Orange Ricotta Pancakes

Give your classic pancake recipe an orangy twist with some fresh oranges that are sure to lift your mood. Whisk ricotta cheese, eggs, butter, orange zest, and sugar together. Then add flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and mix well. Heat some oil, pour the batter and cook until golden brown. Drizzle some maple syrup on the pancakes and serve hot.

#4 Mozzarella and Orange Salad

This mozzarella and orange salad is extremely light and healthy and provides your body with the required nutrients. First, mix some toasted coriander seeds with olive oil, orange zest, orange juice, and vinegar to make the dressing. Place fresh oranges and lettuce in a bowl. Then throw in small cubes of mozzarella cheese and drizzle over the dressing. Sprinkle some mint leaves and serve.

#5 Orange Buttermilk Cupcakes

These sweet little cupcakes are super delicious and promise a creamy, sweet, and tangy flavor in each bite. Beat brown sugar, orange zest, and butter together. Add whole eggs, egg white, orange juice, and mix well. Add baking powder, baking soda, flour, salt, ginger, buttermilk, and mix everything well. Place the mixture in muffin cups and bake for 18-20 minutes. Enjoy!