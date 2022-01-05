Pandemic blues? Do these 7 things to stay sane

It's important to take care of our mental health amid the rising cases of COVID-19

With the new variants of COVID-19 on the rise, it is not easy to stay positive and happy all the time. The media is flooded with topics about the crippling economy and COVID-19 deaths that can take a toll on our mental health. You need to make a conscious effort to stay positive amidst everything. Here are a few things you can do.

#1 Limit your intake of news related to COVID-19

Several news channels love sensationalizing headlines and issue dire warnings to hook audiences to the TV screen. We recommend you limit your daily intake of news and stick to a single news source instead of getting bombarded by numerous channels and websites. Also, listen to or read other news stories unrelated to COVID-19. This will help you calm down and be at peace.

#2 Practice gratitude and feel blessed

The world has turned upside down and everything is chaotic. However, amid all this, it's important to acknowledge the positive things in our lives and feel grateful for whatever we have, whether tangible or intangible. Having a job or getting to eat three meals a day are surely privileges and should be acknowledged. Maintain a journal and note the things you are grateful for.

#3 Be kind and help people around you

Study shows that people who show concern about others and volunteer their time stay happier than the ones who don't. Appreciate a colleague or friend's work, or send some coffee to your building security guard who is tirelessly working. Look after your elderly neighbors and ask them if they need anything. This will make them feel good and also build your positivity and happiness.

#4 Keep off social media

Social media can be your worst enemy during trying times. The platforms are overloaded with information, and honestly, you can never tell what is true and what is not. So bring down the time you spend on social media, avoid reading everything you see, and turn your focus somewhere else. Instead, read a book or just grab popcorn and binge-watch your favorite show.

#5 & 6 Focus on me-time; exercise regularly

Work pressure and the fast-paced lifestyle have made most of us forget about our favorite hobbies or what we enjoy doing. Immersing ourselves in our favorite hobby or learning some new skill can eliminate anxiousness. Avoid an unhealthy lifestyle and release your happy hormones with regular exercising. You can go for a walk or practice a 10 minute home workout.

#7 Keep in touch with people

It's important to stay connected with your friends or other family members to stay positive and maintain your mental well-being. Staying isolated and having less interaction with people can make you feel more depressed and lonely. Reconnect with your old friends or relatives through video or phone calls and make an effort to keep in touch. This will keep you happy and positive.