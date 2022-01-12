5 nutritious and delicious quinoa recipes

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Quinoa has been termed as the superfood of the era

Quinoa originally comes from the Andes Mountains of South America. In recent years, it has emerged as a healthier alternative to rice and is now a famous diet food. Quinoa, as opposed to common belief, doesn't have to be boring. There are several ways you can make it delicious and yummy. Here are five quinoa recipes you can try at home.

#1 Quinoa lentil salad

(Photo credit: Flickr/ Marco Verch)

Quinoa Lentil Salad is one of the healthiest salad bowls. Sprinkle some salt and vegetables into boiling water for 40-50 seconds. Now, put them in ice-cold water to shock the vegetables. Add soaked quinoa to a bowl. Mix some pomegranate seeds, chopped onions, and lentils into that bowl. Lastly, add the vegetables and sprinkle some salt and pepper. Garnish with sunflower sprouts.

#2 Cumin quinoa patties

This amazing cumin quinoa patty is a healthy and tasty snack option. Boil water in a saucepan, add quinoa, and let it soak up the water completely. In the meantime, grind carrot, pulses, beans in a food processor. Now add them to cooked quinoa and mix well along with bread crumbs, onions, and seasonings. Shape into patties and cook in the oven until crisp.

#3 Apple-cinnamon quinoa pancakes

To make an apple-cinnamon quinoa pancake, whisk flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. In a different bowl, whisk egg white, maple syrup, canola oil, vanilla, and milk. Now add it to the flour mix along with shredded apples and cooked quinoa. Cook this batter in a hot skillet with butter. When bubbles pop on the top, flip and cook from the other side.

#4 Chickpea tortilla soup

To make chickpea tortilla soup, heat some oil in a pot. Add onions, garlic, jalapeno, and pepper and cook for three to five minutes. Add vegetable broth and quinoa and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes or until quinoa becomes tender. Add the chickpeas, beans, chopped tomatoes, corn, and cilantro and heat well. Add crushed tortilla chips and serve hot.

#5 Spiced blueberry quinoa

Spiced blueberry quinoa can be had for breakfast. Cook and stir quinoa on medium heat for five to seven minutes. Add almonds, honey, cinnamon, salt, and bring to a boil. When the quinoa gets tender and soaks up all the liquid, stir again. Now add some blueberries and vanilla extract and your dish is ready. Top it up with crushed almonds.