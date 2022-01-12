5 ways dates keep you healthy

5 ways dates keep you healthy

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 03:30 pm 3 min read

Dates are grown in tropical regions of the world.

Dates, commonly known as khajoor, were discovered thousands of years ago and have immense healing powers. They are filled with nutrition and are a natural substitute for sugar. These sweet, chewy dried fruits come from the date palm tree and range from deep red to yellow color. Muslims consume dates during Ramadan, the month-long period of fasting, as they keep them energetic.

Context Here is what our expert says

An average date weighs around eight grams. It is a densely packed source of both macro and micronutrients. 10-12 dates (approximately 100 grams) can provide calories equivalent to a whole meal.

Dates are rich in sugar, potassium, manganese, magnesium and vitamin B6 along with fiber.

While they may be great for constipation, caution about excess is advised in those with diabetes and kidney disorders.

The heightened antioxidant properties of dates can help treat several diseases. They are rich in carotenoids which promote heart health and lower down the possibility of eye-related disorders. The presence of flavonoids in dates can decrease the risk of diabetes and Alzheimer's. They are also rich in phenolic acid which offers anti-inflammatory properties to reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

#2 They contribute to the improvement of bone health

Studies have revealed that dates include an element, boron which is known to keep your bones healthy. Dates are also rich in several other nutrients like potassium, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous which greatly contribute to strengthening your bones. These nutrients can also combat bone-related diseases like osteoporosis. The presence of nutrients like copper and selenium in dates keeps the bone health of adults intact.

Dates are high in dietary fiber and notably, 100 grams of dates offer 6.7 grams of dietary fiber. This natural fiber aids in regularizing bowel movements and promotes a healthy digestive system. These dried fruits are, in particular, rich in insoluble fiber which not only enhances your digestive system but also keeps constipation and other problems associated with constipation at bay.

Dates have high sugar content as they are rich in natural sugars such as fructose, glucose, and sucrose, which offer high energy levels in your body. People worldwide consume dates as a snack when they are feeling tired. The presence of high energy levels in dates also makes them a perfect snack to have post-workout to regain the energy lost during the workout.

Another wonderful benefit of dates is that consuming them regularly can aid in the prevention of liver fibrosis. This in turn helps in decreasing the possibility of developing liver cirrhosis. They ensure the healthy functioning of the liver. These delicious dried foods naturally detoxify your body by helping the liver eliminate toxins and other harmful substances from your body.