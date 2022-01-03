5 reasons to embrace body massage

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Massage is generally considered part of integrative medicine

Aromatic oils, soothing music, warm lights, and a massage, it doesn't get any better than this. There are several benefits to getting a body massage. It stimulates your nervous system, relieves stress, treats muscle soreness, and more. Besides, it is deeply relaxing and takes your mind off things that stress you. So let us discover some surprising health benefits of a body massage.

#1 It can calm down your nervous system

A good massage puts the nervous system into resting mode, something we all need in today's busy lives. When our muscles tighten, they put pressure on our nerves, causing pain and stress in the body. A good massage relaxes tightened muscles, thus diminishing this pain. This further leads to a reduction in the release of stress hormones and an increase in happy hormones.

#2 Body massage can enhance bone blood circulation

A body massage is not only limited to the relaxation of muscles, it can also enhance the blood flow to your bones. An enhanced blood flow passes several minerals and calcium to your bones. They further aid in providing strength to your bones for adequate functioning. Overall, a body massage is immensely beneficial for your bones and joints.

#3 It can improve breathing

Breathing is not only a function of the diaphragm but is also linked to muscles in the chest and shoulder area. Our everyday routines leave the muscles in these areas stressed, causing our breathing to be hampered. A massage helps relieve this muscle stress ultimately evening out our breathing. It loosens and lengthens contracted muscles, a huge reason for suppressed breathing.

#4 It can make your heart healthy

A healthy heart is essential for the overall functioning of our body. A body massage helps achieve it. It improves blood circulation and ensures the delivery of optimal oxygen to all the organs. A relaxed cardiovascular system leads to improved heart health. As discussed above, a relaxed nervous system also regulates heart rate and blood pressure.

#5 It can improve your digestive system

Some massage therapies can enhance your metabolism by releasing enzymes. If metabolism is faster, it gets easier to eliminate toxins from the body which results in an improved digestive system. Swedish Massage is well-known for regulating the digestive tract as it directly works on your large intestine to aid the final stage of digestion. It also helps reduce bloating, constipation, and cramping.