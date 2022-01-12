5 reasons to practice meditation during pregnancy

Practicing meditation during pregnancy can prove beneficial for you and your baby's health.

Pregnancy brings with it a gamut of emotions. Thanks to the hormonal changes associated with this beautiful phase of life. Besides, the woman's body goes through incomprehensible changes. It goes without saying that there is a lot that a would-be mother is dealing with. Meditation can help her handle these changes in a better way. Here are a few ways it helps.

#1 Helps relieve stress

Meditation helps to relieve stress during pregnancy and releases happy hormones. It activates positive feelings in would-be mothers and flushes out negative thoughts. According to research, meditation during pregnancy can reduce cortisol levels by lowering the body's response to stress. This allows your body to relax and calm down. You can practice body scan or breathing meditations that can lead to healthier babies.

#2 Helps reduce high blood pressure

It's natural for pregnant women to experience stress and anxiety which can elevate their blood pressure levels. Your baby might get deprived of adequate oxygen and nutrients as the high blood pressure reduces the blood flow to the placenta. However, meditation can help your baby and you stay healthy throughout the pregnancy by lowering your heart rate and regulating your blood pressure levels.

#3 Helps establish deep connection with your baby

Meditation boosts your concentration levels and helps you to focus better, establishing a deep connection with your baby. The meditative process of mindfulness makes you aware of baby movements and the fetus' response to sounds. It also allows you to visualize your little one and make positive affirmations. This connection can help you delve deep into your inner self and the baby during contractions.

#4 Helps reduce fear of labor

Meditation helps you to overcome anxious feelings induced by the pregnancy hormones and keeps you positive throughout. Birth fear is common among pregnant mothers and it can lead to prolonged labor. However, meditation can help you to overcome your fears and make you aware of your body and its capabilities. This helps to endure the labor pain and feel positive about the birth experience.

#5 Aids in postnatal recovery

The postnatal period refers to the first six weeks after your child is born and both the mother and the child will experience several emotional and physical changes during this period. Studies show that 20% of new moms experience postnatal depression. Meditation can help with postnatal recovery as it releases stressful internal thoughts and helps you diffuse the pressure of motherhood.