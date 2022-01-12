5 life lessons from Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda's teachings have the potential to change the world and the youth.

Swami Vivekananda, born on January 12, 1863, was an intellect and a spiritual leader. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day in India. His teachings have reverberated with millions of people across the globe. Swami Vivekananda's lessons are like a guiding light for the youth. On his 159th birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of his life lessons.

#1 Believe in yourself

Believe in yourself and the world will be at your feet: Swami Vivekananda. Each and every person needs to acknowledge that they hold immense potential. He advised the youth to not feel bogged down simply because they are different from others. No matter what other people's opinions might be, it is important to stay on track and work toward achieving your goals.

#2 Honesty over everything

Honesty is a very expensive gift... don't expect it from cheap people: Swami Vivekananda. He advised the youth to follow the path of honesty, no matter what the situation is. Dishonesty might feel like an easy way out, but it is honesty that will ultimately help you prosper. He also said that honesty helps other people build trust in you.

#3 Treat everyone equally

There cannot be friendship without equality: Swami Vivekananda. Today's dynamic world needs people to drop the distinctions in the name of sex, religion, or caste. He believed that since God has created everyone, humans have no right to discriminate against anyone. He was against the trampling of women's rights in the name of protection and stood for the rights of the lower caste.

#4 Do not give up in the face of adversity

Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached: Swami Vivekananda. Persistence is the key to reaching your goals. If you want to achieve something, it is important that you stay on track and keep your eyes focused on your goal. Hurdles are inevitable, but the key is to fight them and not give up in the face of adversity.

#5 Act selflessly

Give me few men and women who are pure and selfless and I shall shake the world: Swami Vivekananda. He wanted people to act selflessly and come forward to help the world. It is important for people who have enough resources to help the less privileged. Selfless actions not only lead to the growth of others but also fill the giver with immense happiness.