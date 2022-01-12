All you need to know about laundry balls

All you need to know about laundry balls

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 10:03 am 2 min read

Laundry balls are marketed as an eco-friendly alternative to detergents, although several experts contend the claim.

A laundry ball basically works as a substitute for your washing detergent. These rubbery balls work quite effectively and are available in different shapes and sizes. A single laundry ball is composed of several tiny bio-ceramic balls containing alkali, anti-microbial, chlorine removal, and far-infrared properties that wash your clothes in a natural way. Read on to know more about them.

Definition What exactly are laundry balls?

(Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Laundry balls offer you a safe and effective wash for your clothes. They are extremely easy to use and also ensure that your clothes do not get damaged, entwined, or twisted. You do not need any additional detergent when you are using the ball to wash your clothes. The ceramic balls are made of reusable rubber or plastic material that makes them eco-friendly.

Function How do laundry balls work?

(Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

When laundry balls move around your washing machine, they help to bring down the negative ions present in the water which creates a natural effect similar to Hydrogen Peroxide. They also increase the pH level of water. This helps to remove dirt, and germs from clothes. These balls use 80 kinds of natural minerals and your laundry gets clean on a single rinse cycle.

Time period How long will these balls last?

(Photo credits: Flickr/Marco Verch)

If you are just sick of buying disposable cleaning products every other day, then these laundry balls are just perfect for you. You can use them in any kind of washing machine and these balls are long-lasting as well. You can wash up to 1,500 loads of laundry with a single set of balls and they can last for about three years.

Safety Are these balls safe for all fabrics?

Detergents contain various harmful chemicals that can damage your clothes in the long run. Also, detergents are not safe for all kinds of fabrics. However, laundry balls are absolutely safe for all types of fabrics and do not affect the color or material of your clothes. You can use them for colored fabrics as well as your whites, and for delicate items.

Usage How to use laundry balls?

(Photo credits: Flickr/Marco Verch)

If you have sensitive skin, then these balls are a boon for you as they are allergen-free and help to remove bacteria. When you first purchase these balls, soak them in water for 30 minutes. Then throw them in warm water and turn on your washing machine to wash the clothes. Recharge these balls by placing them under sunlight once a month.