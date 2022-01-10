Laundry Pods: Should you switch to them?

Laundry pods were introduced to make washing clothes much more efficient and easy

Laundry detergent pods are small water-soluble pouches that contain highly concentrated laundry detergent, softener, and a few other laundry compounds. They work just like laundry powder or liquid and help remove stains and make your clothes fresh. Pods became popular in 2012, but people have been divided over these pouches, especially since they cost more than traditional cleaners. Here is more about them.

Space Pods are compact and efficient

1. Laundry pods are the best option if you have a high-efficiency machine. They create fewer suds, making them great for washing machines that require less water. 2. These pods are small and compact and come in boxes. If you need to take them with you on a trip or to the laundromat, simply pick a few pods and you are good to go.

Usage Great for older people; highly concentrated

3. Liquid detergents come in hefty containers which need to be picked up while adding to the machine. But since pods are light-weight, people suffering from health disabilities like rheumatoid arthritis find it easier to use laundry pods. 4. Compounds in pods are highly concentrated, making them better at eliminating grime, grease, and any other stains while adding a pleasant fragrance to your clothes.

Convenience Easier to use; no risk of overdosing

5. Most of these pods come with detergent, disinfectant, and fabric softener all in one. This just makes your job easier as you don't have to buy and carry several products. 6. The risk of overusing detergent is canceled out as the doses in pods are pre-measured. This was the main selling point when pods were first introduced in the market.

Cons The downside of laundry pods

1. Laundry pods are heavier on your pocket as compared to liquid and powder detergents. 2. They don't offer flexibility as even if you have a smaller load, you have no choice but to add an entire pod. 3. Safety is an issue if you have kids or pets as there have been incidents of children eating them assuming them to be candy.

Method How to use laundry pods?

1. Determine how many pods you need depending on your load. 2. Ensure your hands are dry to prevent them from pre-dissolving. 3. Keep them directly in the empty washer and then add the clothes. 4. Several machines have a detergent dispenser, but pods should not be put in here. 5. Store them in a dry place to avoid the outer film from dissolving.