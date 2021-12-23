Lifestyle 5 tips for a clean and hygienic refrigerator

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 05:58 pm

It is extremely important to give your refrigerator a thorough cleansing

A refrigerator is probably the most important appliance in your kitchen. But are you cleaning it often? Well, many people will say no. It is important to clean your refrigerator once in a while to ensure its smooth functioning and energy efficiency. It is not a cumbersome task and only needs a few minutes. Here are a few simple ways.

Number 1 Clean the interior

The insides of the refrigerator are obviously our main area of concern. Start by emptying the fridge. Now take a mixture of one part baking soda and seven parts of water in a spray bottle. You can also use hot and soapy water. Now spray the mixture on the interior and wipe with a clean cloth. In the end, rinse off with clean water.

Number 2 Get rid of bad odor

We store all kinds of food items in our refrigerator, and the various smells mix to leave a weird odor. To get rid of it, mix a little amount of vinegar and baking soda and wipe the insides of your refrigerator. Now, rinse with clean water. Leave a little baking soda powder in an open container to absorb such odor in the future.

Number 3 Clean the doors

Whether your refrigerator is old or new, proper care and maintenance are a must. So wipe the doors once in a while. You don't need special cleansers for it. Just wipe the doors with a slightly wet microfiber cloth and then with a completely dry one. If you think water isn't enough, then clean with a few drops of alcohol.

Number 4 Under the refrigerator

Do you recall the last time you cleaned under the refrigerator? Notably, heavy dust gets accumulated under the appliance since we never move it much, and can badly impact the fridge's performance and increase power consumption. Just unplug the refrigerator and use a vacuum cleaner to clean the surface thoroughly. Do this at least once every three months.

Number 5 Clean the handles and sides

Everyone at home touches the refrigerator's handle a number of times daily, which is why it can gather a lot of germs. A regular liquid cleanser along with a soft cloth works well for cleaning the handle and sides of the fridge. Note: For all the cleansing tips mentioned above, do not forget to unplug your refrigerator before starting with anything.