Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 05:31 pm

Rosehip oil is ideal for getting youthful skin

Skin problems ail us all and only a lucky few are blessed with beautiful and flawless skin. Have you heard about rosehip oil? It is supposed to be a wonderful oil and a huge hit in beauty circles. It has several vitamins and nutrients that can benefit the skin immensely. Let us discover more about it.

Rosehip seed oil, commonly known as rosehip oil, is pressed from the seeds and fruits of the rose plant. It is an anti-aging power station and is ideal for getting youthful skin. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has also expressed her fondness for rosehip oil and supposedly carries it everywhere with her. Here are a few key benefits of this oil.

Skin elasticity Enhances collagen formation

Collagen is a protein that improves skin elasticity, makes the skin soft and healthier. However, as we grow older, our body's ability to form collagen decreases. Some studies suggest that oral consumption of rosehip powder can lead to increased skin elasticity. Topical application of rosehip oil also stimulates collagen production, making the skin tighter. Skin tightening also minimizes the appearance of fine lines.

Sun damage Reverses sun damage

Rosehip oil can also be used to fight sun damage caused by the inevitable exposure to the harmful UV rays of the sun. It contains lycopene, an antioxidant that can help reduce the damage done by the sun. Studies suggest that lycopene also fights against free radicals that are responsible for skin damage and aging.

Skin lightening Lightens hyperpigmentation and acne scars

Sun exposure, hormonal changes, acne, and certain medications can cause hyperpigmentation. The presence of Vitamin A, which is retinoid, in this oil can reduce hyperpigmentation. It also helps even out skin texture and smoothens fine lines. It also has Vitamin C, an ingredient famous for lightening acne scars and other types of pigmentation.

Rosehip oil is rich in Vitamin A and C that improve skin radiance. Retinol is a powerful anti-aging ingredient and works on fine lines. Vitamin C also regenerates skin cells and gives an overall glow to the face.

Moisturization It is a wonderful moisturizer

Our skin needs hydration and what better than oils to do the job. Rosehip oil is also a great moisturizer. Since it is a dry oil, it suits all skin types. It won't leave oily skin beauties all greasy. It is great for sensitive skin as it hydrates and its anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritation. You can also mix it with your regular cream.