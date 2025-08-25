Kartik Aaryan to lead zombie thriller with 'Shershaah' director: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is reportedly in advanced talks with director Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah) for an upcoming feature film. The project is said to be a unique take on the zombie genre with thriller elements. "Kartik has been looking to do a Zombie Film for a while now, and that's when Vishnuvardhan came into his life," a source told Pinkvilla.
Film details
'He's looking to take film on floors in July 2026'
The source further added, "The filmmaker has developed a unique Zombie Film, and Kartik loved the world created by Vishnuvardhan. He has given his green signal to the project and is tentatively looking to take the film on floors in July 2026." However, formal paperwork is yet to be completed. The actor continues to read other scripts and meet filmmakers for potential collaborations.
Career moves
Aaryan's busy schedule and upcoming projects
Aaryan has a packed schedule with multiple films in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's untitled love story and Sameer Vidwans's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. After that, he will move on to Nagzilla, a creature comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Captain India with Shimit Amin. He is also in talks for two more films, details of which are yet to be revealed.