Kartik Aaryan to lead zombie thriller with 'Shershaah' director: Report

Film details

'He's looking to take film on floors in July 2026'

The source further added, "The filmmaker has developed a unique Zombie Film, and Kartik loved the world created by Vishnuvardhan. He has given his green signal to the project and is tentatively looking to take the film on floors in July 2026." However, formal paperwork is yet to be completed. The actor continues to read other scripts and meet filmmakers for potential collaborations.