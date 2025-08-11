Kartik Aaryan to star in Shimit Amin's 'Captain India': Report

Filming locations

Film to be shot in India and Morocco

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Aaryan and Amin have been discussing their collaboration for over a year. The source revealed that during these discussions, Aaryan introduced the concept of Captain India to Amin, who found it intriguing. Thereafter, the Chak De! India director penned a tight screenplay for the same, which Aaryan liked. The film will be shot in both India and Morocco, with the latter's location recce already completed.