Kartik Aaryan to star in Shimit Amin's 'Captain India': Report
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan, who recently tasted success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is reportedly set to collaborate with director Shimit Amin for a new film titled Captain India. The project will be based on a true story and feature Aaryan as an Air Force pilot. The film is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2026 and aims for a theatrical release in the first half of 2027.
Filming locations
Film to be shot in India and Morocco
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Aaryan and Amin have been discussing their collaboration for over a year. The source revealed that during these discussions, Aaryan introduced the concept of Captain India to Amin, who found it intriguing. Thereafter, the Chak De! India director penned a tight screenplay for the same, which Aaryan liked. The film will be shot in both India and Morocco, with the latter's location recce already completed.
Career progression
A look at Aaryan's upcoming films
Apart from Captain India, Aaryan has two films in the pipeline—Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, and an untitled love story by Anurag Basu. Both are slated for a 2026 release. After wrapping these projects, he will begin shooting for Nagzilla, a quirky entertainer directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.