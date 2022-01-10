#NostalgiaAlert: 5 classic shows 90s kids grew up watching

Do you remember the good old days when you would rush home from school to watch your favorite show? If you are a 90s kid, then you will surely be able to relate. Television during the 90s was not only wise and enduring but also gave us several invaluable experiences and memories. Here are 5 classic shows to take you down memory lane.

#1 Full House

Photo Credit: Amazon.com

If you want to relive your childhood days, then the 1987 American sitcom Full House will surely make you nostalgic. The show broadcasted eight seasons with 192 episodes. The story revolves around a widowed broadcaster Danny Tanner who brings up his three daughters with the help of his friend Joey and brother-in-law Jesse. The show even had a reboot on Netflix titled Fuller House.

#2 Small Wonder

Photo Credit: Redbubble

Small Wonder originally aired in the late 80s, but a lot of kids in India watched the show in the 90s. It tells the story of a life-like robot, Vicki, created by Ted Lawson. It resembles a 10-year-old girl who the Lawson family presents as their adopted daughter. A hilarious ride unfolds as they try to hide Vicki's identity from their annoying neighbors.

#3 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Photo Credit: Rotten Tomatoes

If you are a 90s kid, then The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air holds all the right notes of nostalgia for you. This American sitcom series stars Will Smith. The show revolves around Smith's character who is sent to live with his uncle and aunt at the Bel-Air mansion and how he adjusts himself to the royal lifestyle and becomes a part of the family.

#4 Boy Meets World

Photo Credit: TV Insider

Boy Meets World is that perfect 90s show that you can enjoy even today. This magical teen show warms your heart and incorporates so many invaluable life lessons. The story revolves around an 11-year-old Cory Mathews and his journey through adulthood as he explores friendship, romance, and life issues. His girlfriend, best friend, older brother, and parents help to strike balance in his world.

#5 Lizzie McGuire

Photo Credit: Rotten Tomatoes

Lizzie McGuire started airing in 2001 and acted as a catalyst for the 90s kids to transition from childhood to adolescence. Starring Hilary Duff, you can binge-watch this classic teen comedy even today. The show explores the life of a 13-year-old shy teenager named Lizzie as she deals with everyday life problems at junior high along with her best friends Gordo and Miranda.