Actor/comedian Bob Saget no more, 'Full House' co-stars left 'gutted'

Actor/comedian Bob Saget no more, 'Full House' co-stars left 'gutted'

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 10, 2022, 11:53 am 2 min read

'Full House' star Bob Saget is no more

Robert Saget, known in the world of American comedy as Bob Saget, is no more. He was 65. The actor who immortalized Danny Tanner's character on the sitcom Full House was found dead in a hotel room in Florida, the local sheriff said Monday. Police found "no signs of foul play or drug use" from the scene. May his soul rest in peace!

Details Police responded to call about an 'unresponsive man in hotel'

The news came to light after the official Twitter handle of Orange County, Florida's sheriff's office revealed having received "a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room" of Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. This man was identified to be Saget and was "pronounced deceased on [the] scene." Saget was staying in Florida as part of his comedy tour according to his Twitter feed.

Twitter Post Read Florida local sheriff's statement here

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Information He was on comedy tour, quite active on social media

As per the actor's social media activity, Saget had a booked and busy schedule across the country via his I Don't Do Negative comedy tour. He used to perform stand-up sets and music on these shows. Saget's last post had come on Sunday after he was done performing in Jacksonville, Florida. "I had no idea I did a 2 [hour] set tonight," he'd written.

Twitter Post His tour was filled to brim till June this year

Loving beyond words being on tour —And doing an all new show of standup and music. Hope to see you out there. More dates being added continually as we go further into 2022... For tickets, go to: https://t.co/nqJyTi0Dbk pic.twitter.com/ECSOpGt1K0 — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 9, 2021

Condolences In complete and utter shock, says 'Full House' co-star

As soon as the news broke, colleagues and fans were left shocked and heartbroken. Many took to social media to pay their tributes. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," wrote Full House co-star and friend John Stamos. Other Full House actors Candace Bure and Dave Coulier left comments.

Family He is survived by his children and wife

Born in Philadelphia, Saget is most known for his stint on Full House in the 1980s-90s. It told the story of widower Tanner who raises three daughters along with the help of his friend and kin. He also worked on America's Funniest Home Videos, How I Met Your Mother, and the reboot Fuller House. He's survived by his three children and wife Kelly Rizzo.