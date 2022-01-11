5 things to do in Tuscany

Jan 11, 2022

Tuscany is a delight for art and adventure lovers

Located in Central Italy, Tuscany is a beautiful historical region that is surrounded by picturesque landscape, scenic vineyards, ancient towers, and interesting Renaissance art and architecture. The artistic region is also the place where the Italian Renaissance first began. The place is also an ancient wine-producing region. Here are a few things you shouldn't miss when in Tuscany.

#1 Climb the leaning tower of Pisa

When you are in Tuscany, do not miss visiting the leaning tower of Pisa. Climbing the tower that is leaning at around four degrees is simply thrilling. The tower was constructed at the end of the 12th century. Climbing the spiral stairs of the tilting tower can give you a sense of imbalance and dizziness but the experience is worth it.

#2 Take a dip in the hot spring in Saturnia

Tuscany houses some stunning natural hot springs and several of them are free to visit as well. The most popular one in Tuscany is the Saturnia hot spring that offers you an excellent way to relax and rejuvenate. The bubbling thermal waters seep through the Earth's crust and are high in mineral deposits. So bring your bathing suits and enjoy the therapeutic experience.

#3 Explore the Uffizi Gallery

If you are an art lover, then the Uffizi Gallery must be on your list. The gallery features an amazing collection of Italian Renaissance art, sculptures, and paintings. The museum will give you a peek into how Florence started a revolution in Western art. Botticelli's Birth of Venus is the best work here. You can also see works from the 14th and 16th centuries.

#4 Enjoy a hot air balloon ride over the vineyards

A hot air balloon ride should be on your to-do list when in Tuscany. It is the best way to witness the panoramic views of the region, especially during sunrise and sunset. The journey will also allow you to see the beautiful olive trees and vineyards. The tour lasts for about an hour and will be a lifetime experience. So do not miss it.

#5 Try the famous Italian cuisine

The mouth-watering Italian cuisine is one of the several reasons people visit Tuscany. The region produces the world's best class of wine and olive oil. You must try Fettunta which is a kind of bruschetta and Castagnaccio, a sweet chestnut cake. The region is also popular for creamy gelatos (a kind of creamy ice cream) and delicious Italian truffles.