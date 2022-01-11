5 tips to take care of wooden furniture

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 07:37 pm 2 min read

Wooden furniture looks extremely elegant and rustic and instantly lifts your interiors

Metal, steel, acrylic--everything else can come and go, but nothing beats the beauty of a wooden piece of furniture. But it is extremely crucial that you take care of it well to ensure its longevity. From protecting it from environmental damage to cleaning it in the right manner, here are a few tips to keep your wooden furniture forever beautiful.

#1 Protect your furniture from the sun

(Photo credits: Unsplash/Peng Chen)

Most wooden furniture shouldn't be kept outdoors as excessive sunlight can damage the fine wood. So it is advisable not to keep them in places that receive direct sunlight. Avoid keeping them near a fireplace, too. Both sunlight and heat can fade away the sheen of wood. Your furniture might even shrink or develop cracks over a period of time.

#2 Clean the wooden surfaces daily

Regular dusting alone cannot help. You will need to thoroughly clean the furniture surfaces to restore the natural elegance of it. Moreover, all-purpose cleansers can damage your furniture and dull its shine. So use a clean, wet cloth and a very mild soap to clean the surfaces. After that, use a dry, clean cloth to wipe off the remaining dirt.

#3 Waxing and oiling is important

(Photo credits: Unsplash/Beazy)

As furniture ages, it gets dryer, so it is important to re-oil and re-wax the furniture every 90 days. Apply the oil on dry, clean furniture. Let the wood absorb the oil for about 15-20 minutes before removing it. Do the same process while applying wax and ensure to spread it evenly and remove it within 20 minutes. Wipe off with a clean cloth.

#4 Tackle the bad odor

Wood furniture may start to emit a bad smell due to the growth of germs and bacteria. A moisture-rich environment is a culprit for such growth. So take some baking soda and sprinkle it on the furniture. You can also put a charcoal pan inside the wooden drawers and chambers. These remedies soak up the unpleasant odor.

#5 Treat your wooden pieces well

It is important to treat your wooden furniture correctly. For instance, never put down a cup of hot coffee or a mug of cold coffee directly on a wooden surface. Make use of coasters. Similarly, use heat-resistant dining mats for your meals. Be mindful while using sharp objects near your wooden furniture. All these steps will help keep the furniture stain and scratch-free.