5 foods to avoid if you are turning 40

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 07:18 pm 2 min read

As you turn 40, certain adjustments in your food habits can lead to better health

If you are going to step into your great 40s, you are probably already worried about how to stay healthy. As we age, our body functions tend to lose their efficiency and also bring along several age-related health issues. But making certain tweaks to your eating habits and avoiding some unhealthy food choices can help you lead a healthy life.

#1 Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks or soda is extremely bad for you as they are packed with sugar, caffeine, and fructose. According to studies, sugary beverages can lead to heart ailments. These aerated drinks can increase the risk of a heart attack by 20% as caffeine can develop gout while sugar stimulates insulin levels. Excess consumption can lead to obesity and increase the risk of cancer.

#2 White bread and white pasta

White bread, white pasta, or other refined and processed grains have a high glycemic index which increases blood sugar levels. These foods increase inflammation in the body and can worsen your arthritis problems. According to experts, bread contains additive potassium bromate that is toxic to human cells. It can cause diabetes or obesity. Instead, you can opt for sprouted bread or Banza chickpea pasta.

#3 French fries

French fries or any other fast food is extremely bad for you as you age. They are packed with unhealthy ingredients and deep-fried in oil that is difficult to digest. These oily foods pump your arteries with oil that can lead to several serious heart diseases. French fries are also loaded with nitrate and salt that can cause bloating, weight gain, and even cancer.

#4 Red meat and other processed meats

If you are touching 40, it might be wise to avoid red meat and other processed meats like bacon, salami, sausages, and ham. All of these are high in saturated fats and nitrates that can lead to cardiovascular diseases, high cholesterol, and diabetes. The high-fat content can stimulate inflammation and can increase blood pressure levels. Instead, you can try non-processed organic meat.

#5 Vegetable oil

Vegetable oils are full of unsaturated fats which tend to dissolve once they are heated. After heating, they become extremely dangerous for our body tissues and can lead to inflammation. These oils are refined and bleached multiple times resulting in a degraded form of fat that is actually harmful and unhealthy. Instead, you can opt for extra virgin olive oil or groundnut oil.