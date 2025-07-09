Russia fires record 728 drones, 13 ballistic missiles at Ukraine 

Russia has launched its largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine since the war began over three years ago. The strike targeted an airfield in a region bordering Poland, a European Union and NATO member. The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia used 728 drones and 13 missiles in the attack. Most were intercepted by their defense systems, Ukraine claimed.

Presidential response Zelensky condemns attack; Trump accuses Putin Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on social media, calling it a "telling attack" amid peace efforts. He urged allies to impose stricter sanctions on Russia's energy sector. The strike comes after United States President Donald Trump announced plans to increase arms deliveries to Ukraine and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of talking "bullshit" on Ukraine.

Accusations Kyiv accuses China of supplying parts to Russia Kyiv has accused China of supplying parts for Russia's drone and missile program. On Wednesday, Kyiv's security services detained two Chinese nationals for allegedly trying to smuggle missile technology out of Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry claimed its strike targeted military airfield infrastructure and claimed "all designated targets were destroyed."

Defense efforts Most drones intercepted; Kremlin dismisses Trump's comments New Ukrainian drones were instrumental in thwarting the Russian attack, according to a representative of Ukraine's air force. Most of the drones launched by Russia were decoys, another official said. The Kremlin dismissed Trump's comments about Putin as part of his "harsh rhetorical style." Since Trump came back, Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held two rounds of direct talks. This has led to more prisoner exchanges, but no progress on a ceasefire.