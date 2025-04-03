What's the story

United States President Donald Trump recently announced a sweeping reciprocal tariff plan, placing a 'baseline' 10% tariff on all imports to the US.

The new tariffs are applicable to about 60 countries, including China, India, Japan, and Bangladesh.

However, one major economy was conspicuous by its absence: Russia.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that Russia was left off because US sanctions already "preclude any meaningful trade."

North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus were also not included.