Summarize Simplifying... In short Following a swift offensive by the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Syria's president al-Assad and his family have fled to Moscow.

The HTS, celebrating the end of Assad's regime, has declared a new era for Syria, with the UN calling it a "historic new beginning".

Amidst nationwide celebrations and the toppling of regime symbols, the UN Security Council plans an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

By Snehil Singh 11:45 am Dec 09, 202411:45 am

What's the story Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have been given asylum in Moscow, Russian state media reported. The news comes after Islamist-led rebels took over Damascus, ending his 24-year regime and over five decades of the Assad family rule in Syria. A Kremlin source told TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies that the Assad family reached Moscow on humanitarian grounds.

Rebel takeover

Swift rebel offensive leads to Assad's departure

The rebel group, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), spearheaded a rapid offensive since November 27, seizing key cities such as Aleppo, Homs, and Damascus. Al-Assad's escape came amid the takeover. Speculation over his whereabouts started when a Syrian Air plane departed Damascus as the capital succumbed to rebels. Flight data indicated the plane first moved toward Syria's coastal region before suddenly changing course and vanishing from radar, indicating it had turned off its transponder.

New era

HTS celebrates fall of Assad's regime, declares new era

The HTS group, which was once linked to Al-Qaeda but is now looking to soften its image, celebrated the fall of Assad's regime. HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani visited Damascus's Umayyad Mosque amid celebrations. The group announced the end of "50 years of oppression under Baath rule" and declared a new era for Syria. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali expressed support for free elections and is reportedly in talks with HTS regarding a transitional government.

Global response

International reactions to Assad's fall and Syria's transition

The United Nations called Assad's fall a "historic new beginning" for Syrians. UN war crimes investigators called on new leaders not to repeat past atrocities. US President Joe Biden said the US would work with partners to manage risks during Syria's transition period. Meanwhile, US forces launched airstrikes against Islamic State targets in central Syria, and Israeli PM Netanyahu credited Assad's downfall partly to Israeli actions against Iran and Hezbollah.

Celebrations and reactions

Syrians celebrate end of Assad rule, UN Security Council reacts

As Syrians celebrated the end of al-Assad's rule, statues and symbols of the regime were toppled across the country. Rebels freed hundreds of prisoners held during al-Assad's tenure, leading to emotional reunions with families. Despite the celebratory atmosphere, some incidents of looting occurred before rebels imposed a curfew. In response to these developments, the United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting regarding the situation in Syria.