UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer's new pictures released, gunman had Monopoly money
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released two new photos of the suspect believed to be behind the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The images, captured by a taxi's dashcam, show the suspect wearing a blue face mask. In one photo, he is seen walking near a parked vehicle, while the other shows him peeking through a car partition.
Suspect's backpack found in Central Park
Authorities have discovered a backpack in Central Park, which they believe belonged to the suspect. The bag included a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money. The gunman is believed to have left New York City by bus, soon after the shooting on December 4. Surveillance footage captures him at an uptown bus station 45 minutes after the incident.
Thompson's murder deemed a targeted attack
Thompson, 50, was shot outside a Manhattan hotel during an investor conference. The police have called the attack targeted. Video footage shows the suspect riding a bicycle into Central Park and later taking a taxi to a bus terminal with routes to New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington D.C. The suspect arrived in New York City on November 24 from Atlanta using fake ID and paid cash at a hostel.
FBI offers reward, investigates potential motives
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also part of the investigation and has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Investigators are looking into motives of disgruntled employees or clients due to cryptic messages on bullet casings at the crime scene. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said authorities are closing in on identifying the gunman, while Police Chief Joseph Kenny said solving this complex case requires meticulous investigation.
Thompson's murder prompts security reevaluation
Thompson's murder has rocked corporate America, prompting heightened security measures within UnitedHealth Group and other companies. His death has sparked widespread grief and a reexamination of security protocols across the industry. The investigation into this high-profile case remains ongoing as authorities ramp up their efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect.