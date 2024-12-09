Summarize Simplifying... In short Abu Mohammed al-Golani, founder of the Al-Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda affiliate, has evolved his group into HTS, a key force in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Shifting from his extremist past, al-Golani now advocates for pluralism and state-building, hinting at a possible dissolution of HTS after Assad's fall.

His strategic rebranding, including a change in attire and moderated rhetoric, reflects his vision for a Syria governed by institutions, not a single leader.

Al-Golani was born in 1982 in Syria

Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, leader of Syrian rebellion

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:20 am Dec 09, 202410:20 am

What's the story Born Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in 1982, Abu Mohammed al-Golani is now the face of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), one of Syria's most powerful insurgent groups. His radicalization started during the second intifada in 2000, which ultimately brought him to al-Qaeda in Iraq. However, his rise in the group was halted when he was imprisoned for five years.

Rise to power

Al-Golani's journey: From Al-Qaeda affiliate to HTS leader

In 2011, amid pro-democracy protests against President Bashar al-Assad's regime, al-Golani returned to Syria and founded the Al-Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda affiliate. By 2013, he had renounced his allegiance to Islamic State's Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and pledged loyalty to al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a major move in 2016, he severed ties with al-Qaeda and rebranded his group as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, which later evolved into HTS.

New direction

Al-Golani's vision

Al-Golani has tried to distance himself from his extremist past, calling for pluralism and state-building in Syria. In recent interviews, he emphasized the need for inclusive institutions and hinted at a possible dissolution of HTS after Assad's fall. "Syria deserves a system where decisions are made by institutions, not one leader," al-Golani said in a CNN interview.

Governance

HTS's role

Under al-Golani's leadership, HTS has been instrumental in consolidating control over Syria's northwestern Idlib province. The group has established a civilian government while rooting out rival factions. Despite allegations of human rights abuses by residents and rights groups, HTS has succeeded in bringing stability in areas under its control.

Rebranding

Al-Golani's transformation

Al-Golani's strategic rebranding also included a change in attire from traditional jihadist garb to military fatigues. Analysts describe him as a "pragmatic radical" who has moderated his rhetoric over time. His middle-class background also influenced his approach to Islam, emphasizing that "the real world has to guide your Islam."