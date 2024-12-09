Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, leader of Syrian rebellion
Born Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in 1982, Abu Mohammed al-Golani is now the face of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), one of Syria's most powerful insurgent groups. His radicalization started during the second intifada in 2000, which ultimately brought him to al-Qaeda in Iraq. However, his rise in the group was halted when he was imprisoned for five years.
Al-Golani's journey: From Al-Qaeda affiliate to HTS leader
In 2011, amid pro-democracy protests against President Bashar al-Assad's regime, al-Golani returned to Syria and founded the Al-Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda affiliate. By 2013, he had renounced his allegiance to Islamic State's Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and pledged loyalty to al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a major move in 2016, he severed ties with al-Qaeda and rebranded his group as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, which later evolved into HTS.
Al-Golani's vision
Al-Golani has tried to distance himself from his extremist past, calling for pluralism and state-building in Syria. In recent interviews, he emphasized the need for inclusive institutions and hinted at a possible dissolution of HTS after Assad's fall. "Syria deserves a system where decisions are made by institutions, not one leader," al-Golani said in a CNN interview.
HTS's role
Under al-Golani's leadership, HTS has been instrumental in consolidating control over Syria's northwestern Idlib province. The group has established a civilian government while rooting out rival factions. Despite allegations of human rights abuses by residents and rights groups, HTS has succeeded in bringing stability in areas under its control.
Al-Golani's transformation
Al-Golani's strategic rebranding also included a change in attire from traditional jihadist garb to military fatigues. Analysts describe him as a "pragmatic radical" who has moderated his rhetoric over time. His middle-class background also influenced his approach to Islam, emphasizing that "the real world has to guide your Islam."