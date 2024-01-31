No casualties or damage were reported

US shoots down missile fired by Houthis toward Red Sea

What's the story The United States shot down one anti-ship cruise missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi militants from Yemen towards the Red Sea on Tuesday, the US military's Central Command said on Wednesday. No casualties or damage were reported as a US destroyer (USS Gravely DDG 107) intercepted and shot down the missile. This is the latest skirmish in the Red Sea where the Iran-aligned Houthis have launched missile attacks at vessels since mid-November in response to Israel's war in Gaza.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The incident comes just days after a drone attack by the Houthis, in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, killed three US service members. The deaths in the Jordan strike were the first US military fatalities in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. A US military official said there have been 166 attacks on US military installations since October 18, including 67 in Iraq, 98 in Syria and one in Jordan.

US's response

Biden under pressure over Houthi attacks

US President Joe Biden faces pressure for a strong response, as Republicans have accused him of leaving American forces vulnerable. On Tuesday, Biden said he has decided on the course of action after the Jordan drone attack. Addressing reporters, he said that the US is not seeking an expanded conflict in the Middle East, echoing sentiments from other officials that the nation does not seek war with Iran.

Conflict in Middle-East

Red Sea crisis explained

The Houthis have escalated its maritime attacks in the region in response to Israel's bombardment of Gaza, which began after Hamas's October 7 attacks. The crisis remained unnoticed until reports surfaced of drone strikes targeting cargo vessels en route to India carrying oil and petrochemicals. While Houthis initially targeted only Israel-owned ships in the region, they have now expanded to any ship related to Israel.