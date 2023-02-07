World

Turkey: 5th major earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts country

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 07, 2023, 02:24 pm 1 min read

Fifth earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Turkey, as per USGC

Another powerful earthquake jolted Turkey on Tuesday, which measured 5.4 on the Richter scale, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The fifth major earthquake in the region struck the country's eastern part, per USGS, amid the ongoing crisis triggered by back-to-back termors in Turkey and neighboring Syria since Monday, reported ANI. Reportedly, widespread devastation pushed the death toll to 5,000 in both countries.

Why does this story matter?

The fresh earthquake comes only 24 hours after a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck southeastern Turkey in the early hours of Monday, sending powerful tremors to neighboring Syria.

Later, the second quake of magnitude 7.6 struck, followed by another one measuring 6.0.

Notably, Turkey sits on three major tectonic plates—African, Arabian, and Eurasian—making it one of the world's most active earthquake zones.