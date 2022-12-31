Entertainment

Singer Adnan Sami reveals how he lost 130kg of weight

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 31, 2022, 10:23 pm 2 min read

Adnan Sami spoke about his process of losing 130kg weight

Adnan Sami has opened up about his transformational weight loss journey and how he managed to lose 130kg of weight a few years ago. The singer-composer—who became a household name for his numerous hits in the 2000s—was overweight and once weighed around 230kg. He faced a health hazard and a doctor reportedly gave him an ultimatum, too, following which he focused on his health.

Sami's process of losing weight

While speaking to Mashable India, Sami recently revealed that he did not opt for any surgeries like liposuction to lose weight. He said it primarily happened with the help of a nutritionist in the United States who helped him change his lifestyle. He also emphasized the nutritionist did not ask him to go on any diet, and there was no surgical interference at all.

Doctor's ultimatum of 6 months to Sami

The Tera Chehra singer took a sabbatical and underwent treatment a few years ago when a London-based doctor gave him an ultimatum of six months. He said, "I was 230kg...the doctor in London gave me an ultimatum. He told me the way you are leading your life, I wouldn't be surprised if your parents find you dead in a hotel room in six months."

Sami on his father's reaction

Sami spoke about his father's reaction to the doctor's ultimatum and his request too. His father had said, "I have always held your hand and have never asked you for anything. But I just have one request, you have to bury me. I cannot bury you, no father should bury his child." Following this, Sami went to Texas for treatment and changed his lifestyle.