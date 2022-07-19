Lifestyle

Following a keto diet? Try these healthy keto-friendly fruits

These fruits are low in carbs and will take care of your health while on the keto diet.

A ketogenic diet is one of the most popular ways to lose weight in a short time. This low-carb diet pushes your body into ketosis, a natural metabolic state that forces your body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates. If you want to add fruits to your keto diet, then choose the ones that are low in carbs. Here are five healthy keto-friendly fruits.

Heart-healthy fats Avocados

Avocados are one of the best fruits to have during this diet. These rich and creamy fruits are high in fiber, low in carbs, and contain fewer calories. They are loaded with heart-healthy fats and essential vitamins and minerals. An average 150 grams avocado contains about 10 grams of fiber and 12.8 grams of carbs which makes it keto-friendly.

Fiber Blackberries

Blackberries are a great addition to your keto meal plan as they are low in carbs, and contain less sugar and unhealthy fat. This low-calorie fruit is packed with fiber and offers you the goodness of vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin K. Half a cup of blackberries contains about three grams of net carbs and 31 calories which makes them perfect for weight loss.

Tangy berries Raspberries

One of the healthiest berries available, raspberries are loaded with fiber and are naturally lower in sweetness with a fresh tangy flavor. One cup of raspberries contains only seven grams of net carbs and eight grams of fiber. These berries are also rich in antioxidants, copper, vitamin K, manganese, and vitamin C, which together reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Hydrating Watermelon

Watermelon is hydrating and keeps your body fresh and nourished while being on a ketogenic diet. This low-carb fruit is loaded with vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, copper, and potassium. It also contains a plant compound called lycopene that reduces cell damage and keeps diseases at bay. One cup of chopped watermelon contains 11.5 grams of carbs and 0.5 grams of fiber.

Weight loss Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe contains very few carbs and is a perfect fruit to include in your everyday diet for weight loss. This fruit is high in water content which makes it very hydrating. It is also loaded with beta carotene, folate, potassium, and vitamins A and C. Each serving of cantaloupe contains 12.7 grams of carbs and 1.5 grams of fiber per cup.