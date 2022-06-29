Lifestyle

5 best exercises for weight loss

5 best exercises for weight loss

Written by Sneha Das Jun 29, 2022, 07:13 pm 2 min read

These exercises will improve your overall fitness while helping you to lose weight.

If you are trying to lose weight, then following a healthy diet and exercising regularly should be an important part of your daily routine. Apart from helping you to shed those extra kilos, exercise also offers other health benefits including stronger bones, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and reduced depression and anxiety. Here are five exercises that you can practice for effective weight loss.

Exercise 1 Cycling

One of the most fun and relaxing exercises, cycling helps you lose weight naturally while improving your overall fitness. It's a great low-impact cardio exercise and can be done outdoors or in the gym. According to Harvard Health, 30 minutes of cycling at a moderate pace on a stationary bike burns 260 calories. It's a non-weight-bearing exercise that won't place stress on joints.

Exercise 2 Skipping or jumping ropes

Another great full-body cardio exercise, skipping helps to burn more calories in a short time while strengthening your muscles and improving your metabolism. One hour of skipping can burn about 1,300 calories. Stand with your back and hands straight and feet together. Jump off the ground so that the rope passes under the feet. Bring the rope back and repeat the steps.

Exercise 3 Burpees

Combining pushups, squats, and jumps, burpees help you burn belly fat faster and strengthen your muscles. Stand straight with your arms by your sides. Place your hands on the floor and lower into a squat position. Kick your legs back in plank position. Jump again to return to the squat position followed by the standing position. Try doing 10 reps in 30 seconds.

Exercise 4 Squats

According to reports, squatting can burn more calories in a minute than running on a treadmill. It helps to build muscle mass and strengthens your lower body. Keep your feet hip-width apart and clasp your hand in front of your chest. Keep your weight in heels, sit hips back, and bend your knees to lower into a squat. Do three sets of 15 repetitions.

Exercise 5 High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) includes short bursts of intense exercises with 15 seconds of rest in between each. Lasting for 10-30 minutes it can burn 25-30% more calories per minute than any other exercise. Start with 45 seconds of butt kicks, then complete 45 seconds of jumping lunges. Next, perform 45 seconds of burpees, and continue for 10-20 minutes with rest.