How to avoid diaper rash in babies

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 06, 2022, 06:19 pm 3 min read

New parents alert! If you keep your baby or toddler diaper secured, you must know the risks of rashes developing in the area. When the skin around the buttocks, thighs, and genitals is red and tender, it is a diaper rash. This will make your baby uncomfortable, fussy, and cranky during diaper changes. Parents must ensure that these convenient devices don't harm their babies.

Reason What causes a rash?

A moist diaper zone and friction cause rashes on your child's skin. It often happens due to a delay in changing a soiled diaper, making the skin sore and irritated. Rashes might also be an allergic reaction to detergent, wipes, or other products that touch the child's skin. New foods in a baby's diet or antibiotics can also cause allergic reactions.

Frequent change Change diapers often and be gentle

Keep a check on your baby, and remove wet or soiled diapers quickly. If someone else is looking after the baby, ensure they do so as well. Rinse the skin with warm water after each diaper change in a tub or with a squirt water bottle. Be gentle while using wet washcloths, cotton, and baby wipes on the baby's skin. Avoid wipes with alcohol.

Clean and dry Dry well and give baby diaper-free time

After washing, do not scrub with a cloth but gently pat dry the area with a soft towel and leave them to dry naturally. Although diapers are convenient and helpful, diaper rashes can invite a host of health problems in babies and toddlers. Try to keep your baby diaper free for as long as possible after cleaning to let the area get some air.

Treat rashes Use diaper rash creams or coconut oil

Before and after changing diapers, wash your hands well to prevent the spread of bacteria to other parts of your baby's body, to you, or to other children. Use an ointment regularly to treat rashes. Apply a prescribed ointment during each diaper change to prevent skin irritation. Coconut oil is another great home remedy for rashes and can be applied at every diaper change.

Allow to air dry Let the skin breathe

Ensure that the diaper isn't too tight since that will cause the area to close up, preventing airflow, and leading to moisture. A poorly-fitted diaper also causes chafing at the waist or thighs. If your baby has a rash, leave them without a diaper during the daytime. Airing out the skin aids in quicker healing. Change the diaper brand if rashes persist.