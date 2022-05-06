Lifestyle

International No Diet Day 2022: Celebrating the real bodies

Written by Sneha Das May 06, 2022, 09:42 am 2 min read

Take a break from your diets and eat what you love this International No Diet Day. (Photo credit: Piqsels)

International No Diet Day is observed every year on May 6 to celebrate your natural body type and ditch restrictive diets. The day aims to encourage people to follow a healthy lifestyle irrespective of their body type and shape and raise awareness about the dangers of dieting. A blue ribbon is used as a symbol for the day which celebrates body diversity and acceptance.

History History of the day

In 1992, English feminist Mary Evans Young started International No Diet Day with the aim of helping people around the world to accept their natural body type. Evans was a victim of anorexia (an eating disorder), body image issues, and bullying. In 1992, a handful of UK women celebrated the day with "Ditch That Diet" stickers. By 1993, it started spreading worldwide.

Agenda Agenda of the day

The day had been established with the purpose of helping both men and women to tackle difficult issues associated with body awareness and dieting. It aims at educating people about the side effects of unhealthy dieting and teaches them how to diet responsibly. It also urges people to take a cheat day once a week from all their diets and acknowledge body diversity.

Self-love Why people love celebrating the day?

International No Diet Day gives you an opportunity to eat anything you like. The day also reminds you that nothing is more important than self-love and how you look doesn't matter. It promotes body positivity and reminds them that every size and shape is unique and beautiful. It also allows people to focus on other things in their life instead of obsessing over diets.

Celebrations How to celebrate International No Diet Day?

Stop shooting for unrealistic body types and love yourself the way you look in the mirror this International No Diet Day. Cook something delicious for yourself or call over some friends and enjoy the scrumptious meals together. Make people aware of the dangers of unhealthy dieting. Indulge in some waffles and pancakes for breakfast and share pictures on social media with the hashtag #NoDietDay.