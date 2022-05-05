Lifestyle

How to trek to Chembra Peak in Wayanad

Written by Lahari Basu

This trek is a piece of paradise for photographers. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Chembra Peak is the highest in Wayanad, Kerala at an elevation of 6,890 feet above sea level. It is also one of the highest peaks in the Western Ghats. Trekking to Chembra Peak usually starts from the town of Meppadi, eight km south of Kalpetta. A piece of paradise for photographers, this trek will find a special place in your memory palace!

Information How to reach the starting point of Chembra Peak trek

The trek begins from Meppadi, the nearest town, and it is about 76 km from Kozhikode. The place is 79 km from Kozhikode railway station. The nearest airport, Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode, is 92 km away.

#1 Beginning of the trek

You need to take permission from a forest office on the way. The Chembra Peak VSS under the South Wayanad Forest Department Agency provides permission and a guide. Only 200 people get permission per day on a first-come-first-serve basis. Although trekking to the highest point is not allowed due to wildlife conflict, trekking to a heart-shaped lake, below the peak is a major attraction.

#2 The main attraction

The peak offers a panoramic view of the entire Wayanad district and a portion of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Niligiri districts. The surrounding lush greenery and the famous heart-shaped lake make it a hot spot for travelers around the year. The natural heart-shaped lake, called Hridayathadakam Lake, has supposedly never dried up. The small lake can also be seen on Google Maps.

#3 One-day trek

The trek to Chembra Peak has often been termed the best trek in Kerala. The starting point is surrounded by tea estates. You have to climb for one km and arrive at a watchtower. After two more kilometers into the trek, you reach Hridayathadakam Lake. The Chembra Peak is only a kilometer from here. This moderate trek can be completed in a day easily.

#4 Timing and entry fee

You can trek here throughout the year other than during the monsoon. Trekking begins at 7 am and closes at 5 pm. To get permission you must reach before 2 pm. Booking charges are Rs. 750 for 10 Indians and Rs. 1500 for five foreigners. The fee includes the trekking permit and guide services. There are additional fees for entry, camera, and parking.