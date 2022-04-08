Lifestyle

5 most popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 08, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

Some places in Himachal Pradesh are more popular with the tourists.

Himachal Pradesh has been every Indian traveler's paradise destination for ages now. With new places getting discovered, more and more tourist spots are popping up along the map. However, the popularity of some locations is off the charts. No matter how crowded they get, people love visiting those places. Here's how the famous places in Himachal have maintained their high number of tourist entries.

#1 Shimla

Shimla is situated at a height of 2200 meters and is well connected with many cities like Delhi and Chandigarh. Currently the capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla used to be the summer capital of British India. The Kalka-Shimla toy train here is a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site and a must-ride. The climate in Shimla is predominantly cool during winters and slightly warm during summer.

#2 Manali

Manali graduated from a trading village to a town with tourism booming in the early 20th century. Graced by the Beas Valley, and surrounded by snow-capped mountains, Manali doesn't fail to make your jaw drop every now and then. You can soak in the natural beauty here while sitting at one of the many cafes. Manali is also popular for adventure sports.

#3 Spiti Valley

The name "Spiti" means "The middle land," referring to the land between India and Tibet. Spiti is an adventure lover's beloved destination, as several trekking trails start from here. The Valley gets around 250 days of sunshine a year. The unique terrain of the Valley invites travelers from all over India. The Spiti river, Dhankar Monastery, and Dhankar Lake add to the gorgeous views.

#4 Chail

Chail is a quiet hill station near Shimla and houses the world's highest cricket ground situated. A heritage hotel, Chail Palace, is also extremely popular. Located at a height of 2,250 meters above sea level, Chail also offers many trekking and camping options for adventure lovers. The Chail Wildlife Sanctuary is also a great place to view the rich biodiversity of the land.

#5 Bir Billing

Located in Joginder Nagar Valley, Bir is supposedly one of the best locations in the world for paragliding. It is also extremely popular among people looking to spend some time meditating. The local monasteries here provide a serene and spiritual environment. You can also walk around the tea gardens, or ride the Jogindernagar-Pathankot Narrow Gauge train. People also come here to attend spiritual studies.