5 Indian lunch box ideas for school children

The point of packing innovative lunch is to make sure kids get proper nutrition from the foods they eat.

Schools have finally opened again and most parents have fallen out of the habit of packing lunches for their munchkins. However, it is something you need to do, so let's get back on track real fast. You also need to ensure that you make creative lunches so that your child eats everything you pack. Here are a few Indian lunch box ideas for kids.

#1 Vegetable pulao and dal fry

Pack some pulao along with dal fry, matar paneer, or jeera aloo, whichever you are able to prepare. Put some cucumber or carrot sticks as well. Make sure to keep the dal fry, paneer, and salad in separate containers. This will be a filling and well-balanced lunch providing all necessary nutrients. It will also allow your child to share with other children at school.

#2 Little uttapam

Pack uttapam, some fresh carrot sticks, and a tiny container of tomato ketchup. Uttapams are filling and low-fat healthy options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner alike. Let your kid enjoy some mini uttapams with friends dipped in tomato ketchup. Since they are quite filling, you can skip dessert and give some sticks of cucumber and carrots instead for a fiber boost.

#3 Kathi rolls

Pack a couple of Kathi rolls for lunch. Usually, one roll is enough for a child but there's no harm in giving an extra for them to share with friends. You can fill the rolls with your choice of vegetables, meat, or eggs, as per your convenience. Accompany the rolls with green chutney or tomato ketchup, and a couple of chaklis for texture.

#4 Paneer sandwich and fruits

Variety is the spice of life, and it stands correct with children and their demand for new lunches every day. When you can't think of anything healthy and tasty, quickly grab a few slices of brown bread, grate some paneer, cheese, chat masala, a few pieces of boiled corn, and conjure up sandwiches. Give some apple slices or orange wedges on the side.

#5 Pav bhaji

Children love pav bhaji. A packed lunch this delicious will brighten up their day instantly. Make sure the bhaji is stored in an airtight container and does not leak. The pavs must be toasted in butter before being packed. However, children tend to finish up the bhaji and are left with extra pav. So try to pour in some extra!