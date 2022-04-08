Lifestyle

5 hair gel mistakes to avoid

Written by Sneha Das Apr 08, 2022

Follow these tips to rock the wet hair look. (Photo credit: Instagram/ @sidmalhotra)

Hair gel is one of the most important grooming essentials for men as it helps to smoothen the hair, hold it in place, and tame cowlicks. However, it is extremely common for men to use this incredible product incorrectly leading to a greasy and flat mane. Here are five hair gel mistakes you need to stop making to achieve the right look.

#1 Combing hair after applying the gel

The most common mistake that men make is brushing their hair after applying the hair gel. The problem is that brushing at this stage won't help you get the desired style as the product has already settled in. The right sequence is to first style your hair and then stick it in place with the gel. You can run your fingers through it later.

#2 Applying too much hair gel

You don't want to be known as "WetHead" for applying too much hair gel. An excessive amount of gel leads to greasy hair that will feel sticky and look flat. You will end up damaging your hair in the long run. If your hair feels heavy 10 minutes after applying the gel, then you have applied excess product. Make sure to choose lighter formulations.

#3 Applying gel on wet hair

Even if you are in a hurry, never apply the hair gel directly to wet hair. Using the product on wet hair will dilute the product and ruin its effectiveness and you will fail to achieve the desired look. So always dry out your hair completely before going in with the gel for best results. This will also help enhance your hairstyle.

#4 Applying the gel only at the tips of your hair

Hair gel is meant to coat all your strands well, only then will your hairstyle stand out and be visible. Applying it only on the tips serves no purpose and is simply a waste of product. It is important to massage the gel from the roots to the tips of your hair to spread the product evenly for the best results.

#5 Not investing in good quality products

Pampering your mane and styling it with good quality products is important for healthy and shiny hair. If you are someone who uses a hair gel quite often, then make sure to choose one that is not sticky, extra-crisp, or greasy, and feels light on the hair, otherwise, you will end up with limp hair. Also, make sure the product washes out without scrubbing.