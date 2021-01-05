The dreaded avian influenza (bird flu) is believed to be the cause of the death of hundreds of birds in states like Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, authorities in Himachal confirmed that the disease has killed over 2,300 migratory birds in the Pong Dam reservoir area of Kangra district. In Kerala, 12,000 ducks have died due to it.

Details How serious is the outbreak?

More than 170 deaths were reported in some parts of Rajasthan, taking the recent death toll of birds to 425. The Animal Husbandry Department said bird flu was confirmed in only the Jhalawar (district) and reports from other areas were awaited. In the last one week, avian influenza killed 160 crows and at least two herons in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Action Sale and purchase of poultry banned in Himachal Pradesh

Taking cognizance of the serious problem, Kangra District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati ordered a ban on the sale, purchase, and slaughter of poultry in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali, and Indora sub-divisions. This direction extends to eggs, meat, and chicken as well. Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he ordered closure of all shops selling such products. Further, tourists and locals were prohibited from visiting Pong Dam.

Culling Nearly 36,000 birds to be culled in Kerala

In Kerala, authorities took a more stringent approach, ordering the culling of birds to mitigate the impact of the disease. Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry, K Raju, informed that nearly 36,000 birds have to be culled. The Alappuzha administration is prepared for this exercise. This is the third time Alappuzha has been struck by this disease in the last seven years.

Details Alarm sounded in Jharkhand, samples collected in Punjab