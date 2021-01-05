Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 11:06 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
The dreaded avian influenza (bird flu) is believed to be the cause of the death of hundreds of birds in states like Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.
On Monday, authorities in Himachal confirmed that the disease has killed over 2,300 migratory birds in the Pong Dam reservoir area of Kangra district.
In Kerala, 12,000 ducks have died due to it.
More than 170 deaths were reported in some parts of Rajasthan, taking the recent death toll of birds to 425.
The Animal Husbandry Department said bird flu was confirmed in only the Jhalawar (district) and reports from other areas were awaited.
In the last one week, avian influenza killed 160 crows and at least two herons in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Taking cognizance of the serious problem, Kangra District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati ordered a ban on the sale, purchase, and slaughter of poultry in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali, and Indora sub-divisions. This direction extends to eggs, meat, and chicken as well.
Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he ordered closure of all shops selling such products.
Further, tourists and locals were prohibited from visiting Pong Dam.
In Kerala, authorities took a more stringent approach, ordering the culling of birds to mitigate the impact of the disease.
Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry, K Raju, informed that nearly 36,000 birds have to be culled. The Alappuzha administration is prepared for this exercise.
This is the third time Alappuzha has been struck by this disease in the last seven years.
In some parts of Punjab as well, authorities swung to action.
Ramesh Kohli, Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry), Pathankot, revealed that bird dropping and water samples are being collected. It would be sent to Regional Disease Diagnosis Laboratory (RDDL), Jalandhar, to see if birds have been infected.
An alarm was also sounded in Jharkhand, with officials in 24 districts asked to keep a close watch.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.