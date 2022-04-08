Lifestyle

10 adventure activities you should try in Goa

Goa is home to some crazy adventure activities.

Although the Goa plan never seems to materialize, when it does for you, make sure you don't just attend parties, drink, and eat. You can visit some historical sites here and learn about the culture of this place. Goa is especially known for some pretty fun and wild adventure activities as well. Here are some adventure activities you can try in Goa.

#1, #2 Scuba Diving and Snorkeling

These are both underwater activities, however, knowing how to swim isn't really a must. You can dive under the guidance of a professional and explore the corals and marine life in the depth of the Arabian Sea. Snorkeling is a more relaxed activity where you are partially submerged with your face underwater just to witness the brilliant and colorful life in the water.

#3, #4 Paragliding and Parasailing

If you love to fly high, literally, you must try out these sports. Paragliding is a flying sport where the paraglider is free-flying from a height. You get to fly with a professional. Parasailing is an activity where you are towed behind a boat while attached to a parachute, and this speed and momentum make you fly or float in the sky.

#5, #6 Kayaking and Wakeboarding

Kayaking is a rather calm water activity that is extremely relaxing. You get to glide through the backwaters of Goa and paddle on to witness scenes from the daily Goan life. Wakeboarding on the other hand is more adrenaline inviting. Wakeboarding uses a single board in which a standing rider is towed behind a motorboat. Professionals also perform aerial maneuvers.

#7, #8 Flyboarding and Windsurfing

In flyboarding, a hydroflighting device propels a rider into the air. The rider stands on a board connected by a long hose to watercraft and flies up in the air or dives through the water. Windsurfing is a combination of sailing and surfing. The rider stands on the board firmly gripping the sail and then it's a game of hold and balance while cruising.

#9, #10 Bungee jumping and Hot air balloon ride

Bungee jumping is a very thrilling activity, where one jumps from a massive height while being connected to a thick and long elastic cord. The launching pad is usually on a crane or on a cliff. Hot air balloon rides give you a 360-degree view of Goa. They take you high up and give an amazing bird's eye view of the entire region.