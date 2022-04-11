Lifestyle

Top 5 sights in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 11, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya is seeped in natural beauty.

Spread over 3,714 sq. km, West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya shares its borders with Assam in the north and north-west, Bangladesh in the south, and South Garo Hills district in the south-east. The West Garo Hills is a charming land with a biosphere reserve, lakes, waterfalls, and peaks. Adventure enthusiasts would love this place as it provides trekking and climbing opportunities.

#1 Pelga Waterfalls

Pelga falls, seven km from Tura, has become a great place for anglers in recent years. A footpath and a viewpoint were constructed here to encourage tourism. A typical traditional Garo bamboo bridge constructed over the Ganol river is an attraction. The place is relatively less crowded, and therefore an ideal spot for those who are in search of some peace and quiet.

#2 Tura Peak

Locals believe that the peak is home to Gods and claim that it was actually called Dura but the British named it Tura. It's the largest town in the Garo Hills region. Since the hill constitutes the water catchments area of the town, the whole Tura range has been declared a reserve forest. A view of the lower Brahmaputra valley from here is mesmerizing.

#3 Nokrek Biosphere Reserve

Nokrek is the highest peak in the Garo Hills and was declared a National Biosphere under the management of the state forest department. Home to rare plants and animals, the park also has a rare species of citrus-indica which the locals call me.mang narang which means "orange of the spirits." The Nokrek range is where most of the rivers of the area originate from.

#4 Rongbang Dare

A beautiful waterfall near Chinbang village, Rongbang Dare becomes even more aesthetically pleasing during the monsoon season. The tall bamboo forest surrounding it adds to the glory of the waterfalls. It offers a charming view for anyone who travels in this area. The waterfall is around 39 km from Tura, which would take about an hour and a half to drive.

#5 Sasatgre Village

Lying at the foot of the Nokrek Peak, Sasatgre Village is where you can learn about Garo traditions and culture. The houses are mostly built in a typical Garo pattern and are firm, airy, and spacious. Sasatgre produces some top-notch oranges and the village is surrounded by several dark green orange trees. The village is on the side-line of the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve.