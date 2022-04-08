Lifestyle

5 popular tourist destinations in Dalhousie

Situated at a staggering elevation of 6,460 ft above sea level, Dalhousie is situated on five hills--Kathlog, Potreyn, Terah, Bakrota, and Bhangor--in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. Known for its pleasant climate and natural beauty, this hill station is one of the most visited and beloved tourist destinations in the Himalayas. Next time you visit Dalhousie, visit these nearby places.

#1 Ganji Pahari

Ganji Pahari near Dalhousie is a one-two-hour trek and the peak is about 3.5 km from Panchpula. The name was derived from the fact that there are no trees on the hill--"Ganji" meaning bald, and "Pahari" meaning hill. Winters are the best time to visit as the snow-clad mountains surrounding the valley create a stunning view that is a treat for your eyes.

#2 Panchpula

Panchpula is best known for Saptdhara Waterfall which is the starting point of the Ganji Pahari trek. Don't miss out on walking on the Burma Bridge. Adventure activity enthusiasts can try zip lining. Five different streams combine together here and form the main stream of Panchpula, the source of water to numerous localities of Dalhousie. The waterfall looks mesmerizing during the monsoons.

#3 Sach Pass

Sach Pass connects the Chamba Valley with the Pangi Valley in Himachal Pradesh. It runs over the Pir Panjal Mountain range and is one of the most difficult passes to cross in India. It is around 135 kilometers from Dalhousie. The tourist flow isn't that much, so you get to enjoy the tranquil environment here. It's a perfect getaway for photographers and adventure seekers.

#4 Chamera Lake

Located near Dalhousie in the Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, the Chamera Lake is a reservoir created for the Chamera Dam. It is well-known for boating and for picnics. The lake is perfect for water sports as there is no aquatic life here. You can ride a speed boat, rowboat, and a shikara as well. Kayaking and canoeing are also pretty popular.

#5 Khajjiar

Often called the "mini-Switzerland" of India, Khajjiar is a small town located near Dalhousie and is perfect for a day or overnight trip from there. Khajjiar's grassy meadows would make you want to roll down them happily. Sit by the pond in the middle of the meadow to cherish the scenery or get active with adventure sports like paragliding or zorbing.