All about Zakaria Street, Kolkata's Mughlai cuisine destination

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 08, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

Zakaria Street is famous for a gazillion food stalls and restaurants which offer some mouth-watering dishes during Ramadan. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

With the month of Ramadan on, foodies across the country sniff out the best places for delicious Mughlai dishes. Bongs have always aced the race in gastronomy, and Kolkata has its own little street for epicures. Named Jacquaria Street by the British, today's Zakaria street is home to numerous houses that are over a century old, and within these lanes lies the magic.

#1 How to reach

The Mughlai haven is adjacent to Kolkata's largest mosque--Nakhoda Masjid--and resembles places like Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Hyderabad's Old Quarters, and Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road. Zakaria Street is in between Barabazar and Chitpur and has a parallel tram line running straight by the side of Nakhoda Mosque. If you are taking the metro get off at Central or MG Road and walk.

#2 Food walk

You better explore the place on foot. It isn't recommended to bring your car as the street is narrow with just enough space for passersby to walk. Take care of your belongings as during this time of the year the street is exceptionally crowded. From tiny outlets to restaurants, Zakaria street has it all to please your palate and rope you in again.

#3 Dishes to try during Ramzan

Biryani is a common Mughlai dish we eat around the year, so you might want to skip it and leave space for other not-so-common dishes. You'll find an array of kebabs and different varieties of koftas which are specifically found during Ramzan. Also try haleem, changezi chicken, shawarma, keema samosa. For desserts, try shahi tukda, muscat halwa, mawa laddoo, aflatoon, and varieties of sewaiyan.

#4 Places to treat your tummy

Visit the Royal India Hotel for Kolkata biryani, mutton chaap, pasinda kebabs. If you are a kebab aficionado, visit Dilli 6 for their array of finger-licking good kebabs. Taskeen is known for selling changezi chicken, mahi akbari by the kilo, their rabdi falooda is also top-notch. Adams is known for the famous sutali kebabs. Try some of the best sweets at Hajji Allauddin Sweets.

#5 Why Zakaria Street?

There are hundreds, if not thousands of places to try out scrumptious dishes to satisfy your taste buds and olfactory senses. You might just chance upon a little outlet and discover the best kebab you ever had! The place is inviting and pretty safe for those who're worried about visiting the crowded area in the wholesale market hub.