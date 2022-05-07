Lifestyle

World Athletics Day 2022: Stay fit and healthy

Written by Sneha Das May 07, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

Focus on fitness and health this World Athletics Day. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

World Athletics Day is observed on May 7 every year to raise awareness about the significance of being involved in some kind of sport. It encourages the youth to participate in sports, especially athletics, and stay fit. The day was established in 1996 by the then International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) President Primo Nebiolo. IAAF is responsible for organizing and sponsoring the day.

History History of the day

World Athletics Day was launched by the International Amateur Athletic Federation(IAAF) President Primo Nebiol and was first observed in 1996. The theme for the first Athletics day was based on the Centennial edition of the Olympic Games in Atlanta. The IAAF was established on July 17, 1912, in Stockholm, Sweden to plan and organize athletic events. It is currently known as World Athletics.

Objective Objective of the day

The primary aim of World Athletics Day is to make the youth aware of the health benefits of sports and create a connection between youth, sports, and environmental conservation. It also aims to promote athletics as an important sport in educational institutions. It aims to popularize athletics among the general public and tell them how it's important to include physical activities in daily life.

Celebration How to celebrate the day?

Athletics is basically a group of sporting events comprising competitive running, walking, jumping, and throwing. Schools and colleges organize various sporting events on this day. Camps and exhibitions are held around the world where running, shot-put, and other similar competitions are organized to interest the youth. You can share the significance of physical activities or sports videos on social media with the hashtag #WorldAthleticsDay.

Athletes Some athletes who made India proud

1. P.T. Usha - Usha created history when she reached the finals of the 400 meters race at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. 2. Milkha Singh - In 1958 he won the gold medal in independent India's first Commonwealth Games. 3. Annu Rani - She was the first woman to enter the javelin throw final at World Championships in Doha in October 2019.