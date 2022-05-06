Lifestyle

5 delicious Mother's Day recipes to surprise your mom

These yummy recipes will make Mother's Day more special for your mom.

Mother's Day is the perfect time to pamper your mom and treat her to some amazing food that she loves. Though unique and meaningful gifts will make her happy, a home-cooked meal prepared by her children starting from breakfast to dinner is something that she will cherish for long. Here is a meal plan you can put together for your mom on Mother's Day.

#1 Banana and berry pancakes for breakfast

Prepare some healthy banana berry pancakes and surprise your mom early morning. Mix together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, baking soda, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Whisk together eggs, milk, and mashed banana in a separate bowl and combine it with the dry ingredients. Add fresh strawberries and sliced bananas and mix well. Cook the batter for two minutes until golden brown. Serve with maple syrup.

#2 Watermelon lemonade for drinks

After offering her breakfast, serve her a glass of watermelon lemonade to cool her down amidst all this heat. Blend watermelon cubes until smooth and strain them. Boil sugar and water together for five minutes. Stir in cold water and lemon juice. Add lots of ice cubes to a glass. Add the watermelon puree and pour over the lemonade. Stir well and serve chilled.

#3 Yummy chicken biryani for lunch

Some flavorful biryani for lunch is just what she needs now. Cook onion in some oil. Marinade chicken pieces with garam masala, lemon juice, salt, and chili powder. Add ginger, garlic, and chicken pieces to the onion and cook well. Add basmati rice, and chicken stock and boil. Cover with a tight lid and cook for some time. Garnish with coriander and serve.

#4 Potato cheese balls for evening snacks

Serve her some crispy potato cheese balls as an appetizer to make her evening more special. Mix together grated potato, grated cheese, cornflour, chili flakes, oregano, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt to form a smooth dough. Shape into round balls and place mozzarella cheese cubes inside the balls. Dip them in a cornflour-water mixture, coat with bread crumbs, and fry till golden. Enjoy!

#5 Red sauce pasta for dinner

Boil penne pasta in salt and water. Blend together boiled tomatoes, and dried red chili to a smooth paste. Keep aside. Saute garlic in olive oil. Add onion, chili flakes, mixed herbs, salt, and black pepper, and saute well. Add prepared tomato puree, and tomato sauce and mix. Cook for two minutes. Add boiled pasta and mix again. Garnish with grated cheese and serve.