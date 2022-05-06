Lifestyle

5 offbeat tourist destinations near Mumbai

Located in Maharashtra, Mumbai is well-known for being a fast city, entertainment, glitz, and glamor. But if you want to spend some peaceful time away from the city crowd, then escape to some of the offbeat places that are located on the outskirts of Mumbai and are worth a visit. Here are five offbeat tourist destinations near Mumbai for a fun and relaxing weekend.

#1 Jawhar

Located 140 kilometers from Mumbai, Jawhar is a quaint hill station that is surrounded by the Sahyadri range. Also known as Mini Mahabaleshwar of Thane, Jawhar was founded under the Mukne dynasty and was once a camping spot for Chhatrapati Shivaji and his army. When here, do witness the tribal art and visit Jai Vilas Palace, Dabhosa and Kalmandavi waterfalls, and Hanuman Point.

#2 Silvassa

Located 172 kilometers from Mumbai, Silvassa houses many Roman-Catholic churches, 72 villages, fascinating wildlife sanctuaries, and scenic beaches. Before becoming a tourist spot, Silvassa was a Portuguese colony and the place still reflects the rich heritage of the Portuguese era. When here, you must visit the Lion Safari Wildlife Park, Vanganga Lake, and Island Garden. You can also enjoy trekking and nature walk here.

#3 Tamhini Ghat

Located 140 kilometers from Mumbai, Tamhini Ghat is surrounded by greenery, beautiful lakes, and stunning waterfalls. The mountain passage is nestled between Tamhini and Mulshi on the Western Ghat mountain range. It is a favorite for long drives among Pune and Mumbai residents. July-March is the best time to visit this place. When here, do visit the Mulshi Dam and enjoy camping and birdwatching.

#4 Velas

Situated 193 kilometers from Mumbai, Velas is a small eco-friendly hamlet located in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The place is popularly known for housing thousands of Olive Ridley turtles that are conserved by local villagers and an NGO named Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra. The place also hosts the "Velas Turtle Festival" annually. When here, you must visit the Harihareshwar Temple, Velas Beach, and a Shiva Temple.

#5 Morachi Chincholi

Located around 190 kilometers from Mumbai, Morachi Chincholi is an eco-village that is a popular spot for family picnics amidst the lush green surroundings. It houses more than 2,500 peafowl and peacocks which adds to the beauty of the place. It is believed that tamarind trees were planted by Peshwas here which attracted a lot of peacocks to this place.