Kiran Gosavi, witness in Aryan Khan case, detained in Pune

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 10:34 am

An independent witness cited in the Aryan Khan drug case has been detained in Pune.

The Pune Police have detained Kiran Gosavi, a private detective cited as an independent witness by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case involving Aryan Khan. He has been held in connection with a 2018 cheating case. Gosavi had gone incommunicado soon after the drug bust following which a lookout notice was issued against him.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Gosavi's detention may be a breakthrough as his conduct during the drug bust was questioned by many. His selfies and videos with Khan had also gone viral. Notably, several witnesses and a Maharashtra Minister have raised allegations against NCB and its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede is now at the center of an internal probe which could have serious consequences for the agency's credibility.

Details

Gosavi was nabbed by Crime Branch this morning

On Wednesday, Gosavi had traveled to Pune and told a news channel that he would appear before NCB officials in Mumbai. He added he would surrender to the Pune Police after that. He, however, was "nabbed" by the Pune Police's Crime Branch on Thursday morning before he could go to Mumbai, the Pune Police Commissioner said.

Developments

Gosavi faces bribery allegation in drug case

Earlier, a man claiming to be Gosavi's personal bodyguard had leveled bribery allegations against him. Prabhakar Sail, listed as another witness in the drug case, said he had overheard a telephonic conversation where Gosavi said they should ask for Rs. 25 crore to release Khan. A sum of Rs. 8 crore was meant for the NCB officer Wankhede, he further claimed.

Quote

'Sail is lying'

"Sail is lying. I just want to request that his CDR (call details record) should be released. My CDR report or chat should be issued, along with the CDR report of Sail and his brother, then everything will be clear," Gosavi said about the allegation.

Case

What are the cases against Gosavi?

On May 29, 2018, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Gosavi by Chinmay Deshmukh, a Pune resident. He had allegedly promised a job to Deshmukh in Malaysia and taken Rs. 3.09 lakh in return. However, Gosavi neither offered the job nor returned Deshmukh's money. He has been named as an accused in three more cheating cases, registered in 2007, 2015, and 2016.